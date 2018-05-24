Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
‘It gives us hope:’ Updated sketch of 2003 missing man released
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 10:27AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 24, 2018 7:17PM MDT
The family of a man who disappeared nearly 15 years ago has a renewed sense of hope, after police released an age progression sketch of their loved one.
William (Billy) Jay Sharphead was 35 years old when he went missing in September 2003.
RCMP said they are still working to locate Sharphead, releasing the sketch to show what he could look like now.
“It gives us hope that they’re helping us,” Peggy Johnson, Sharphead’s mother, said.
Johnson isn’t holding out hope that her son will be found alive, but instead, she wants to bring his body home.
“In my heart, right away, I knew he was gone right from the get go,” she said. “As a mother you feel that…I’ve come to terms that he is gone.”
Sharphead is known to travel between the Morley First Nation and the Edmonton area.
Police said they have few other details.
“We don’t know much about his disappearance. So there hasn’t been any closure for the family; they’re still desperate for answers. We’re really trying to drum up tips,” Cpl. Kimberly Mueller said.
Sharphead is described as:
- First Nations
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair
- 170 cm (5’7”) tall
- Slim build
Anyone with details can contact Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267 to speak to investigators. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
