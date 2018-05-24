The family of a man who disappeared nearly 15 years ago has a renewed sense of hope, after police released an age progression sketch of their loved one.

William (Billy) Jay Sharphead was 35 years old when he went missing in September 2003.

RCMP said they are still working to locate Sharphead, releasing the sketch to show what he could look like now.

“It gives us hope that they’re helping us,” Peggy Johnson, Sharphead’s mother, said.

Johnson isn’t holding out hope that her son will be found alive, but instead, she wants to bring his body home.

“In my heart, right away, I knew he was gone right from the get go,” she said. “As a mother you feel that…I’ve come to terms that he is gone.”

Sharphead is known to travel between the Morley First Nation and the Edmonton area.

Police said they have few other details.

“We don’t know much about his disappearance. So there hasn’t been any closure for the family; they’re still desperate for answers. We’re really trying to drum up tips,” Cpl. Kimberly Mueller said.

Sharphead is described as:

First Nations

Brown eyes

Brown hair

170 cm (5’7”) tall

Slim build

Anyone with details can contact Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267 to speak to investigators. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from Bill Fortier