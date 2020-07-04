Advertisement
'It makes me feel hopeful': Anti-racism rally in Spruce Grove
Published Saturday, July 4, 2020 4:18PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Dozens came out in Spruce Grove to take part in a march and rally to protest systematic racism.
Organizers said while it’s important to remember there’s love in the community, there’s also racism.
“It makes me feel hopeful there can be actual real change because change in situations like this has to start with people talking that first step,” said organizer Ian Bramble.
The event also featured Indigenous speakers, dancers and musicians.