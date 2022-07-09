'It means a lot': Stingers giving back to community by putting up new basketball nets
Basketball courts around Edmonton will be getting a fresh new look this summer thanks to a new initiative by the Stingers.
Throughout the summer, the Edmonton Stingers will be putting up nets at all city-owned basketball courts as part of the Fresh Hoops Initiative.
“I’ve always seen courts around the city that don’t have any nets,” said Reed Clarke, the president of the Edmonton Stingers. “Really wanted to just go put some nets up at courts that needed it so people could come and play basketball.”
On Friday at the Ottewell Community League, Stingers players Jahmal Jones and Adika Peter-McNeilly installed mesh nets on the existing hoops.
“It felt amazing, it brings me back to my childhood, we used to play outside and we used to go to the park and there were no nets, we would have to shoot the ball and chase it, make sure it didn’t go into the streets,” said Peter-McNeilly. “Coming out here and giving back to the community really means a lot for me personally.”
“Obviously we want to win championships on the court, but it’s also nice to have a championship mentality off the court,” added Jones.
“Giving back to the community because we know they’ve supported us in all our runs so far, the lease we could do is give back to the kids and the fans.”
The goal of the initiative is to get kids playing basketball in safe places.
“This is how kids learn basketball… to have a net actually there, something they can shoot on, is how they’re going to learn the game, love the game, be a part of it,” said Clarke.
As a kid, Peter-McNeilly got to experience this transformation when the basketball court he used was refurbished.
“Being a little kid and seeing people come into your community and build a basketball net and putting the rims up so we can play all through the summer, develop our game, have fun with friends, build those connections,” said Peter-McNeilly.
“Now to be full circle and bring it back so the future generations can get those benefits and watch us play… it means a lot.”
There are over 450 nets to be installed, the goal is to have all of them done before kids go back to school. The cost is being covered by donations and Stingers’ sponsors.
A handful of Edmonton Public Schools will also be getting fully refreshed courts with new paving, poles and backboards, according to Clarke.
The Stingers players and staff are looking for volunteers to help them install the nets, anyone interested can visit the team’s website.
With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Nahreman Issa
