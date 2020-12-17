EDMONTON -- 9 Round Fitness in Leduc will be closed for at least four weeks thanks to the latest COVID-19 restrictions from the provincial government, but that isn’t stopping owner, Sam Dalupang from racking up business expenses.

He’s been on a shopping spree in recent days, using the company credit card to make purchases at other locally owned Leduc businesses.

“We’re in a fortunate position where like we’re not making money, but we’re not necessarily losing money” Dalupang told CTV News Edmonton. “If we have to shut down our doors, at least we go out with a bang, right?”

Dalupang isn’t doing it alone, he’s been encouraging others to buy what they can too, sometimes directing his Instagram followers to a specific business on a designated day.

That’s what happened for Sharon and Gaby Rahmoun on Tuesday, when Dalupang and dozens of others bought takeout from their restaurant.

“There was so many people that actually came out,” Sharon Rahmoun said. “...and they posted it on their Instagram afterwards that they were here.”

“Honestly for him to do what he did, it’s so unselfish, it’s so beautiful, like he is he’s a genuine very very nice man” added Sharon’s husband Gaby.

Dalupang doesn’t care what he buys, since he’s been donating the products and services to anyone who wants them after the purchase. The gesture has also inspired other local business owners to donate items or gift cards of their own for Dalupang to distribute.

The gym owner is being coy about how much he’s actually spent so far.

“We haven’t maxed out the card yet, basically what I’m doing is I’m just waiting until we scan the card, and it just declines” Dalupang said.

“It’s a dumb business decision. It’s a super dumb business decision,” but it’s not about his business anymore.

“I’m in the position to kind of help, and whether or not it’s a smart decision or not, that’s up to my accountant to tell me afterwards.”