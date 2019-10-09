United Sport & Cycle delivered the results of its annual equipment drive to Sport Central on Wednesday.

Albertans proved their generosity -- the donations filled three trailers to the brim and included everything from gently-used hockey equipment to bicycles.

United Sport & Cycle asked Albertans to drop off donations at their stores from Sept. 25 to Oct. 6.

"We knew that the community was going to respond I just had no idea they were going to respond as great as it did," Kelly Hodgson with United Sport & Cycle said.

Sport Central provides equipment to kids ages 4 to 17, to ensure that all kids have the chance to participate in sports.

The organization has helped more than 145,000 children in need since it began in 1991 and 9,000 in the last year alone.

"It's all about the kids," Hodgson said. "Sports are a special thing, and to be able to see kids participate is really, really cool."

United Sport & Cycle accepts donations for Sport Central year-round at their two store locations in Edmonton.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton