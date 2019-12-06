EDMONTON -- A new "5D" attraction is opening soon at West Edmonton Mall. 5D Extreme Attraction is an interactive experience that features surround screens, moving floors, and water and wind.

The manager of the facility says it offers a more extensive virtual reality experience to its competitors.

"It’s just a lot more interactive, and you actually get to sit on the horse, and the horse moves. And you actually get to shoot a gun and beat your score every time you come back," said Ruth Ward.

"It’s just exciting, and it’s fun, and it’s different. The content is always changing."

Ward wasn’t able to provide an exact date for the grand opening of the facility, except to say it’s “opening soon".

5D Extreme Attractions also has an attraction at the Mall of America; this is the first one in Canada.