EDMONTON -- The November Project community showed up Friday morning for their regular workout at Walterdale Hill, despite the freezing temperatures.

"We're just tough," Scott Sutherland told CTV News Edmonton. "You get out here and it's energizing, it just starts your day in a positive way."

Jason Lee said he showed up for his first time because he lost a bet but had a great time.

"It's not as bad as you think it is. And it feels great afterwards," he said.

The November Project community meets at 6 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, no matter the weather.