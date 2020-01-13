EDMONTON -- A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an attempted robbery and a police shooting.

Officers came upon a break and enter in progress at a Petro Canada gas station in the area of Range Road 244 and Highway 37 in Namao around 4:10 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, officers confronted the robbers, and there was a collision between their vehicle and the police vehicles, which resulted in police firing their guns.

The robbers then left the scene in their vehicle and police followed them to the area of 25005 Sturgeon Road to a subdivision called Regency Estates. There was a second crash between the vehicles, and police officers fired their guns for a second time.

Ronnie Sherran lives in the subdivision. He tells CTV News Edmonton he heard several gunshots.

"Around 4:30 I woke up to, I heard some sirens and lights, and I looked out my bedroom window and four cars showed up and then a number of vehicles showed up after that," Sherran said.

"There was four shots shortly after I just got out of bed and so that’s when everything broke loose, then the number of police cars increased up to about 10 or 11 at that time."

One of the robbers was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Three others were taken into custody.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Sherran said the incident is out of place in the subdivision.

"It was pretty intense, let’s put it that way. It's one of those things that you see on TV quite a bit, but you don’t want to go through it again."

"The worrisome part is that there were four shots fired."

The police watchdog Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating the officer-involved shooting.