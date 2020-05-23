EDMONTON -- Edmonton's Food Bank got a big donation of food and face masks on Saturday.

The Ismaili Civic of Edmonton dropped off hundreds of masks and around 2,000 pounds of food for the food bank.

All of the masks were hand sewn by volunteers.

The food bank says with a heightening demand for its services, the act of kindness is a bright spot amid the pandemic.

“Nobody really knows exactly what’s going to happen tomorrow, what’s going to happen next week, and to have the donations continuing to come in and to have the community do it as a whole is pretty amazing,” said Carly Kincaide Williams of the Edmonton Food Bank.

Nearly $700 dollars was donated to the food bank by the group as well.