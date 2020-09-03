EDMONTON -- If life gives you scraps, you make a quilt.

But it's been a long time since the St. Albert Quilters' Guild could gather together. The group was forced to put their sewing circle on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the two dozen members' friendships are being stitched back together.

"It’s wonderful to be back in the studio," guild president Carol Mosier said. "We all miss each other and it’s nice to have the camaraderie."

The women have gotten to know each other's families and struggles, supporting each other through life's shared experiences while also working on their projects.

"More people should do it," 25-year member Lynette Forge said. "Your blood pressure goes down and you have to live in the moment."

All of the stitching is being done by hand for now; the group's sewing machines have been off-limits because of the pandemic. Some pieces are taking more than 40 hours to complete.

But for these women, quilting is more about coming together than it is about finishing their projects.

The St. Albert Quilters' Guild was established in 1980.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk.