Josh Classen's forecast: Time change AND weather change

Daylight time starts early Sunday morning (clocks "spring forward" one hour).

Warmer weather time starts this afternoon in Edmonton and across much of central and north-central Alberta.

(Note: Eastern areas will have to wait a bit longer to kick off the warm up.)

For Edmonton, this has been the coolest start to March since 2019 (not really THAT long ago).

We've only had one above-average daytime high in the first 10 days of the month.

AND...that above-average high came at 3 a.m. on March 7, so we didn't even get to enjoy it.

The long-term average high for the first ten days of March is -1 C and the low is -10 C.

In 2022, we averaged a high of -4 C and a low of -13 C.

For comparison, those numbers were 6 C and -8 C for the same period last year.

Now...it's not like we're suddenly going to be WAY above average.

But, daytime highs for most of the next 10 days should be in the 1 C to 6 C range.

(Average for that time frame is highs in the 1 C to 3 C range)

AND...we're done with the -15 C to -20 C morning lows. Mornings should be in the -4 C to -9 C range.

A low-pressure system sliding across northern Alberta will bring 2 to 6 cm of snow to the Peace Country, Slave Lake, Fort McMurray regions and areas north.

Lac La Biche/Cold Lake area will probably also see a bit of snow.

The Edmonton region might be a few occasional light flurries. But, no significant snowfall is expected today.

It's the warmer air being pushed in ahead of that system that'll headline the weather story today and tomorrow.

As we said yesterday, it's still chilly out there this morning.

But...we should get to around -6 C by noon and up around 0 by 6 p.m.

Sunny and a high in the 3 C to 6 C range in Edmonton tomorrow.

THEN...a bit of a step back.

An arctic high pressure system wants to drop in from the north.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure system coming in off the coast will be shoving moisture into the province.

We'll likely see a bit of an impact from both systems.

Cloudy with a good chance of snow (probably 2 to 5 cm for the Edmonton region) on Sunday.

AND...temperatures will be three or four degrees below zero for a daytime high.

But, that's just a blip. We're back to a high near zero Monday and above zero for highs the rest of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Risk of a few scattered flurries.

Noon: -6

3pm: -2

6pm: 0

Tonight - Mostly cloudy in the evening. Clearing overnight.

9pm: 0

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 4

Daylight Saving Time Begins

Clocks "spring forward" one hour

Sunday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -4

Monday - 30% chance of light snow in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 0

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4