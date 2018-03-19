In court Monday, a forensic psychiatrist testified that a young woman accused of stealing an ambulance from outside of an Edmonton hospital was having a bipolar episode at the time.

Chelsea Paquette was on trial Monday for stealing an ambulance in January, 2016.

The vehicle was taken from the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton early Tuesday, January 19 – police pursued the ambulance outside the city to the area of Smithfield, Alberta where the woman was arrested.

The Crown and defence agree Paquette stole the ambulance, and the Crown Prosecutor agreed.

A forensic psychiatrist testified she had a bipolar episode.

Justice Wayne Renke will decide if Paquette should be found not criminally responsible Tuesday afternoon.

With files from David Ewasuk