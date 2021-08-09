EDMONTON -- Sherwood Park’s Kelsey Mitchell received a champion’s welcome as she arrived in Edmonton from Tokyo.

The cyclist capped off Canada’s incredible Olympic run with a gold medal. She arrived Monday evening and was greeted by family, friends, supporters, and her previous coach – all extra excited to see her since they were not allowed to watch the race in person.

“It’s amazing,” Mitchell said. “My legs were just vibrating as I came down the stairs and saw everyone. The community behind me, the support is how I got this (gold medal).”

Mitchell became an Olympic champion just four years after taking up cycling.

Prior to that she played on the University of Alberta’s Pandas soccer team.

Among the crowd welcoming Kelsey home were her parents. Her mother Val could not hold back the tears as they celebrated Mitchell’s win for the first time together in person.

“It’s just been amazing, so much love,” Val said. “We’re just all so proud of her and we just wanted her to come home.

“Now we’re just going to let her eat whatever she wants,” Val added, as she laughed.

The cyclist began her pursuit of the sport at the Argyll Velodrome in Edmonton before making the national team in 2018 and moving to train in Ontario.

She is now the third Canadian ever to earn an Olympic medal in track cycling. Quebecer Lauriane Genest earned a bronze in Tokyo and 17 years ago Edmontonian Lori-Ann Muenzer took home gold for Canada in Athens.

Mitchell is already thinking about getting ready for the next Olympic Games in Paris.

She also told CTV News Edmonton that she is excited to use her newfound fame to be an ambassador for the sport of cycling and inspire the next generation of athletes.

Mitchell is one of three medalists from Alberta.

Stony Plain native Stephanie Labbe, women’s soccer goalkeeper, won gold and Rebecca Smith from Red Deer won sliver for women’s swimming 4X100 freestyle relay. Calgary's Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski also won gold in women's eight rowing.