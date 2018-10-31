

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A United Conservative Party member who once ran the call centre for Jason Kenney’s leadership bid has been has been kicked out of the party for alleged participation in an online store that sells white supremacist memorabilia.

In a statement from Kenney Tuesday, the UCP leader said he was “shocked and disturbed” by the reports of Adam Strashok’s activity.

Strashok, who could not be reached for comment, was tied to an online store glorifying the era of white rule in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) in a report by Richochet Media.

“Neither I nor anyone on my staff was aware of the extreme views of the individual in question,” Kenney said.

“I have since instructed Party officials to cancel Mr. Strashok’s membership.”

Kenney said that he has asked the party’s board to screen membership applicants, adding he was elected, in part, on a commitment to screen out applicants for UCP nominations that have expressed or been associated with extreme or hateful views. He called it the most “rigorous screening process in Alberta history.”

The Alberta New Democratic Party also released a written comment, saying this isn’t the first time UCP supporters have voiced hateful views.

With files from the Canadian Press