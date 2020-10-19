EDMONTON -- EPCOR is currently working on a plan to fix a large sinkhole in the area of 61 Avenue and 109 Street.

According to an EPCOR spokesperson, workers were inspecting the sewer trunk line on Oct. 8 when they discovered an underground void. The hole opened up on Oct. 12.

It measures three metres long and one metre wide. It’s 23 metres deep.

EPCOR says there is no risk to homes or businesses in the area. The void is entirely under the roadway.

Crews are working to install a bypass system to take the flow from the sewer line away from the work area.

There is no timeline currently for a permanent solution, and officials say it will take several months to complete the repairs.