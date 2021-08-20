EDMONTON -- Flair Airlines is expanding its roster of fights out of Edmonton, including new non-stop flights to the U.S. and additional winter flights within Canada.

The discount carrier is adding non-stop routes to Las Vegas, Phoenix, Palm Springs and Hollywood Burbank starting in December and extend through spring 2022.

The airline is also expanding existing summer service to Kelowna and Victoria to include winter flights to both cities.

“Our relationship with Edmonton International Airport will continue to provide benefits to Albertans as our low fares make travel accessible and affordable for everyone,” said Stephen Jones, the president and CEO of Flair Airlines, in a news release.

Flair has also said they will base a 737-8 aircraft in Edmonton starting in December. The company announced in January it was adding 13 Boeing 737 Max aircrafts to its fleet.

“Between direct and indirect employment, Flair estimates 50 new jobs being created in addition to the 75 operations and business staff already headquartered in Edmonton,” said the company in a news release.

Starting in December, Flair will have two flights a week out of Edmonton to Phoenix, Palm Springs, and Hollywood Burbank. There will be three flights a week to Las Vegas.