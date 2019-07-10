The Edmonton Cubs' 2019 season is close to being another hit.

After winning the Canadian championship in 2018 and qualifying for the Senior Little League World Series in the United States, the U16 team is one step away from doing it again.

If the Cubs defend their Canadian title, it will be the first Edmonton team to qualify for back-to-back Senior Little League World Series.

"There's a little bit more pressure…especially from the parents and family because they know that we can do it, but there's not too much added pressure from last year to this year," Ryan Ludwig, the team's catcher, told CTV News Edmonton.

The Cubs have five returning players from last year, a high roster turnover that Head Coach Travis Sormaz turned into an advantage.

"Since day one, they came in—last year is in the books," Sormaz said. "I think that's what helped with having a good new group of kids where everyone was focused on this year, not so much focused on last year."

The Canadian championship will be in Nova Scotia and the Senior Little League World Series will be in South Carolina again.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook