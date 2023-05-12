Latest emergency alerts as hot weather returns to Alberta
New emergency alerts were put in place Thursday night as extreme wildfire activity picks up with the return of hot temperatures.
CTV News Edmonton will keep track of Alberta Emergency Alerts issued throughout Friday.
There are the latest emergency alerts in Alberta:
BRAZEAU COUNTY
At 1:49 p.m. on Friday, an alert was issued for residents of Township Road 480 north to Highway 621 between Range Road 90 and Range Road 110, including Cynthia to prepare to evacuate on 30 minutes notice.
From Highway 39 North on the east side of the North Saskatchewan River is NOT part of the evacuation order.
An evacuation order remains in place for residents from Township 480 North to Township 494 and Range Road 64 West to Range Road 90. This includes the entire community of Drayton Valley.
KEE TAS KEE NOW TRIBAL COUNCIL
The Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council ended a mandatory evacuation order for the communities of Whitefish River and Atikameg at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The order has been downgraded to an alert, as there is still an active wildfire in the area.
All residents should be prepared to evacuate on a one-hour notice.
The council is asking residents to be cautious when returning home, as crews are still working along Highway 88.
CLEAR HILLS COUNTY
An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued at 10:42 p.m. on Thursday, warning residents in Cleardale and Peace River Banks in the area of Highway 64, moving along Range Road 84 to prepare to evacuate on a one-hour notice.
The alert said a wildfire in the area has crossed the fire guard.
Highway 64 from the intersection of secondary Highway 726 (Worsley) to Cleardale may be closed with short notice because of the fire.
Residents should prepare important documents, medication, enough food and water and supplies to last 72 hours, and anything required for their pets.
MD OF GREENVIEW
An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued at 8:10 p.m. on Thursday instructing residents of Fox Creek, Little Smoky, and all areas immediately surrounding these communities to evacuate immediately as a result of a wildfire near Fox Creek.
Officials say the evacuation must be complete no later than 12 p.m. on Friday.
Residents are asked to take Highway 43 to Whitecourt.
A reception centre has been set up at the Allan and Jean Millar Centre at 58 Sunset Blvd. in Whitecourt.
Evacuees are required to register.
Anyone who needs assistance should call 780-524-6584.
BIG LAKES COUNTY
A mandatory evacuation order in Big Lakes County was downgraded to an alert at 5:19 p.m. on Thursday.
Residents are still asked to be prepared to evacuate on a one-hour notice.
All residents of the Town of High Prairie should be prepared to evacuate on a four-hour notice.
Highway 749 is open again, and utility crews are working to rebuild infrastructure in the area.
There are still areas in the region with no power or natural gas services.
