

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A father in Leduc County has been arrested after his son’s body was found outside a rural home.

On Thursday, March 15 around 11 p.m., Leduc RCMP were called to a rural residence in Leduc County after it was reported that a man had been shot.

RCMP said when they arrived to scene they found a man’s body outside of the home.

The father of the victim was arrested and taken into custody. Police aren’t seeking any other suspects so far, and no one else was injured.

An autopsy will be conducted early this week by the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.