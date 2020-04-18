EDMONTON -- The Leduc Fire Services Pipes and Drums band took its performance to the streets on Saturday to entertain essential service workers in the community.

The band played at several grocery stores in the early afternoon before a finale in front of the Leduc Community Hospital.

“We just want to let everybody know that we’re here, we’re behind them. We just want to let them know that it’s going to be good, it’s going to be okay,” Pipe Major George Ritchie told CTV News Edmonton.

“We’re just getting together, the pipes and drums, and playing a few tunes out of respect for the people that are working hard for us and helping out the community.”

The pipes and drums were accompanied by local RCMP.

Staff watched the performance from the hospital parking lot.