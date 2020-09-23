EDMONTON -- A stolen vehicle was recovered after an RCMP officer spotted a pair of legs hanging out of one of its doors.

An Alberta RCMP Traffic member came across the parked vehicle west of Rocky Mountain House on Sept. 17. The rear driver's side door was open and a pair of legs was hanging out. The driver and a passenger were both asleep.

The officer's investigation found that vehicle had been stolen in Edmonton three days earlier. They removed the keys then woke and arrested the two people.

The 25-year-old driver has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 in the theft of the vehicle and under $5,000 for the theft of a licence plate from a different vehicle.

The 24-year-old passenger is facing the same charges. RCMP also executed seven outstanding Criminal Code warrants against the man.

Both men are from central Alberta.