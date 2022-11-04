'Lifeline' on-demand transit service at risk of being cut if not funded by city council
On-demand transit users are at risk of losing their bus service after it was not included in the city's proposed operations budget unveiled Thursday.
Should the proposed operations budget for 2023-26 receive city council approval without any changes, on-demand transit would be cut after April 2023. It requires around $12 million to continue at its current service level for the next four years, and there is no budget provision listed to make up for the lost bus service should it remain unfunded.
For the councillor representing Ward Nakota Isga, that is unacceptable.
"It has become such a lifeline for so many residents in many different communities across the city," Andrew Knack told CTV News Edmonton.
Council's community and public services subcommittee discussed on-demand transit on Oct. 11, a conversation Knack believes showed how integral the service is.
"I heard pretty loud and clear from almost every one of my colleagues about how important this is," Knack said.
- 4 years of 3.9 per cent tax increases to maintain Edmonton's services proposed in draft budget
- City council trying to stretch $7.75B proposed budget to fit needs of Edmonton
A 'FLEXIBLE' TRANSIT OPTION
The On Demand Transit service was added to the Edmonton Transit System network in April 2021 during the bus network redesign. Council approved one-time funding to provide the on-demand service by a third-party contractor for a term of 24 months.
At the time, officials said the service was meant to provide transit connectivity to communities that "did not meet service standards for conventional fixed-route bus service."
It was designed primarily to serve as a "first kilometre/last kilometre solution," bridging the needs of seniors and other residents living in communities that have little to no ETS coverage.
Neighbourhoods service by on-demand transit in Edmonton (CTV News Edmonton).
According to the city, on-demand transit would use smaller buses and since it was contracted out, it would provide more efficient and "flexible" service.
City data shows that on-demand transit saw approximately 21,000 trips across the system in September 2021. That increased to 32,000 trips during May 2022. ETS data shows that demand nearly hit 45,000 trips in September.
The highest usage between September 2021 and May 2022 was in the areas of Avonmore-Kenilworth, Big Lake and Northwest Industrial, Cavanagh, Edgemont, and Westridge/Rio Terrace/Quesnell Heights.
Areas serviced by specific on-demand transit for seniors (CTV News Edmonton).
On-demand service around seniors residences increased, the city said but has lower uptake than general routes.
While the approach to providing on-demand transit service was new, Knack said it was intended to become an augmentation of the ETS bus network.
The only question about the service when it was initially proposed was whether it would continue to be delivered by a third-party contractor or become formally part of ETS.
"There was discussion at the time of setting it up whether we could bring it in-house," Knack said. "That was the only part of the service that was meant to be a 'pilot.'"
- Edmontonians uncomfortable with tax increases, want better snow control: city surveys
- $7.75B capital budget focuses on renewing Edmonton's existing infrastructure
'THEIR NEEDS NEED TO BE CONSIDERED'
ETS, Via, and Pacific Western conducted an on-demand service survey in October and presented the findings to council. More than 300 users participated.
Fifty-three per cent of respondents reported they had an annual household income below $50,000 and 47 per cent said they were between 13 and 24 years old.
Of those that participated in the survey, 58 per cent self-identified as Black, Indigenous, or people of colour — with 57 per cent being women and three per cent as non-binary or gender queer.
Ninety-six per cent of respondents indicated they relied on the service to get to work, school or healthcare appointments.
Only six per cent said they would be "not disappointed" if the service was cancelled.
The vast majority of survey respondents said they wanted the service to expand, with more areas included, longer service hours, and more buses.
Giselle General, chair of the Edmonton Transit Advisory Board, said she was concerned to find out that on-demand service was at risk of being unfunded.
"Several neighbourhoods were given this as a compromise," General said. "There are many neighbourhoods, especially in the outskirts of the city that don't have any (transit) service at all. Their needs need to be considered."
- More on-demand transit options coming to north Edmonton
- The push to make Edmonton transit a more 'delightful' experience
General relies on public transit to get around daily and even based the decision on where to move in the city on the type of ETS options available.
"It's really important to think about the human impact of our policy decisions because it will impact people in their everyday living," General added.
Giselle General orders an On Demand Transit bus at the West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Nahreman Issa).
ALMOST EVERY ROUTE'S USE IS INCREASING: KNACK
"The on-demand service has been a huge success across the city," Knack said. "Almost every route is seeing pretty large increases in service."
He said that Big Lake riders often wait more than an hour for on-demand service at peak hours because it is so popular.
"That is not the exception," he added. "We are seeing it across the entire city."
"What is, I guess confusing to me then, is why it wasn't built into the base budget?"
During these budget deliberations, Knack shared how he hoped to bring forward the need to invest more into on-demand transit to extend seniors service beyond 4:30 p.m., add more buses and service more neighbourhoods.
"Transit is a core municipal service," Knack said. "I'm a little frustrated, honestly, that it wasn't built into the base budget because now we have to find the money somewhere else in the budget, assuming we don't want to raise taxes more than already proposed."
While Knack says he has never voted against a city budget, he could only support this budget if on-demand transit was included.
"For such a core service to not be built into the base budget feels like something went wrong somewhere because there's no doubt in my mind that every single member of council would say this is a service that has to continue beyond April 30," Knack said.
"There would be no question about that."
The operations budget will be presented to city council on Nov. 14, with budget deliberations to continue into December.
Carrie Hotton-MacDonald, ETS branch manager, told CTV News in a statement that an unfunded budget package is being brought to council for consideration.
"Should council approve the funding package during budget deliberations, the service would continue as a permanent part of the ETS network," she said.
"On Demand Transit service," Hotton MacDonald added, "adds another layer to our integrated transit network, helping to connect riders to their destinations.
"By making it easier for riders to access Edmonton's larger transit system, On Demand Transit service has contributed to ridership recovery and will continue contributing to ridership growth."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what you need to know about the federal government's boosted GST credit payments
The federal government's boosted GST credits have gone out on Friday, and eligible Canadians can expect to see the money in their bank accounts or mailboxes in the coming days if they haven't already. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about the enhanced payments.
Canada-wide amoxicillin shortage has pharmacists looking for alternatives
Pharmacists say amoxicillin, a common antibiotic, in formulations safe for children is becoming increasingly hard to stock, with some manufacturers saying they won't be able to supply it again until January 2023.
Ukraine chief justice: Judges are going to war
Ukraine's top judge says justices have left the courtroom to take up arms, while those who've remained at work are regularly interrupted by air raid warnings, missile strikes and having to run to shelter.
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich insisted she was never directly told to leave Ottawa during last winter's protests, when hundreds of vehicles blocked streets around Parliament Hill as Lich and others called for an end to COVID-19 mandates, even after the Emergencies Act was invoked.
2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, truck west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and flatbed truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, testimony from a pair of protest participants, Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie, and former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford. Here are the highlights.
LIVE UPDATES | 'We will win': Ontario education workers refuse to back down as schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
Election deniers, the constitution and rights: What's at stake for the U.S. midterm elections
As Americans prepare to cast their ballots for the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 8, some voters say "everything" is at stake, including the constitution and the future of their political system.
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
Calgary
-
First-degree murder convictions overturned in Calgary quadruple-murder case
A man and a woman who were found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man found bound and beaten west of Calgary in 2017 have successfully appealed their conviction over errors during their initial trial.
-
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, testimony from a pair of protest participants, Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie, and former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford. Here are the highlights.
-
Battle for Brooks-Medicine Hat to be decided Tuesday with premier taking on four
In just a few days' time, we'll find out whether the top politician in the province will have a place to sit in legislature.
Saskatoon
-
Winter storm expected to hit Saskatoon
Heavy snowfall, strong winds, and blowing snow are expected to hit Saskatoon on Saturday.
-
'Symphony of viruses': physicians, schools see increase in illnesses
Melanie Laine has seen a growing trend at her childrens' school in Hanley.
-
No injuries after pile-up in Saskatoon
No one was seriously injured following a multi-vehicle pile up Friday morning, according to police.
Regina
-
Here's who will be taking the stage during the Grey Cup Halftime Show
CFL fans can expect to see Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis, and Josh Ross perform at this year’s Grey Cup Halftime Show.
-
Victim in Melville homicide identified
RCMP have identified the victim of a homicide in Melville on Wednesday morning.
-
RPS investigating death of man involved in vehicle incident
Regina police are investigating a man’s death following a vehicle incident on Friday.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich insisted she was never directly told to leave Ottawa during last winter's protests, when hundreds of vehicles blocked streets around Parliament Hill as Lich and others called for an end to COVID-19 mandates, even after the Emergencies Act was invoked.
-
'It just can’t be left to happen that way again': Families affected by N.S. shooting call for action, better supports
Over several days in September, the Mass Casualty Commission held a series of closed door consultations with family members and others affected by the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Warm weekend could set Maritime records while snow wallops the Prairies
The Maritime provinces could see record-breaking warm temperatures this weekend.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 'We will win': Ontario education workers refuse to back down as schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | No GO bus service on Monday if drivers go on strike: Metrolinx
Metrolinx says there will be no GO bus service on Monday if hundreds of drivers go on strike.
-
Ontario to cut Greenbelt land to make way for at least 50,000 new homes
Ontario is proposing to remove land from the Greenbelt, an area created to protect environmentally sensitive lands from development, in order to build at least 50,000 new homes, while adding new land to it elsewhere.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
Teenage boy's cardiac arrest inspires family to donate outdoor defibrillator to Ste-Lazare
The night her then 15-year-old son went into cardiac arrest while playing hockey in a West Island arena almost three years ago will be etched in Rose Bloom's mind forever. It inspired the family to donate an automatic external defibrillator to the town of Ste Lazare.
-
CEGEP suspends hockey players over 'unacceptable actions' during unnamed incident
The Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe has suspended members of its hockey team from play after it says it became aware of 'unacceptable actions' carried out by players at a private activity. The school refused to confirm what those actions were to CTV News, writing in a statement only that an investigation is underway.
Ottawa
-
Education workers, parents hit the picket lines as CUPE's 'political protest' closes some Ottawa schools
As education workers and their supporters walked the picket lines at five locations across Ottawa on day one of a "political protest", the union warned the job action would continue into next week if the government does not return to the bargaining table.
-
Ottawa Senators confirm NHL club is for sale
The Ottawa Senators confirm the club is for sale, and says the condition of any sale is that it remains in Ottawa.
-
Thousands of Ottawa kids shift to virtual learning as CUPE strike shuts down schools
As students at two Ottawa school boards returned to online learning on day one of job action by CUPE, some parents and students joined education workers on the picket line.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. father pleads for schools to reopen
Steve Kovacevic took an unpaid day off work on Friday to care for his children and says he's not sure what he'll do if the labour dispute isn't resolved next week.
-
'Jizzy Jewelry': Brantford, Ont. woman's jewelry business takes off
A Brantford, Ont. woman is getting attention for some creative jewelry pieces that some may find jarring.
-
'Don't wait until the day it snows': Local drivers change tires despite warm weather
Temperatures exceeded 20 degrees in Waterloo Region on Friday, but that didn’t stop local drivers from swapping their summer tires for a set of winters.
Northern Ontario
-
Education support staff hit the picket lines in northern Ontario
Education support workers across northern Ontario joined their union counterparts across the province in protesting legislation from the provincial government banning strikes and imposing a contract on thousands of staff across Ontario.
-
Hwy. 144 reopened after crews clean up big spill due to fiery, fatal crash
Highway 144 south of Timmins has reopened after taking crews almost two days to clean up a 'big' spill following a fatal crash involving three commercial vehicles Wednesday night, Ontario Provincial Police says.
-
OPP investigating after human remains found in northern Ont.
Provincial police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of northern Ontario and say they cannot confirm if there is any connection to an ongoing missing person case in the area.
Winnipeg
-
The housing options available that meet the average price in Winnipeg
The real estate market is starting to balance out in Winnipeg according to the latest numbers from the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board. For those who may be looking to buy a home, CTV News Winnipeg has compiled a list of some homes throughout the city that are available.
-
Heavy snow, strong winds coming to parts of Manitoba this weekend
Some Manitobans are going to receive a wallop of winter weather this weekend
-
Missing woman last seen at Winnipeg airport: RCMP
RCMP are looking for the public's help in finding a missing Thompson woman last seen in Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Mountie who exposed himself to high school students given 18-month sentence
A B.C. RCMP officer who was found guilty of sexual offences involving minors earlier this year has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars.
-
Vancouver police issue warning after sex assault suspect released on bail
Authorities have issued a public warning after a 19-year-old man facing multiple criminal charges, including two counts of sexual assault, was released on bail in Vancouver.
-
Watch your mental health,’ B.C. doctor warns ahead of time shift
With the end of daylight saving time approaching this weekend, one Vancouver doctor is warning people to watch out for their mental health.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria woman hospitalized after being attacked with pepper spray
Victoria police say a man has been arrested and another suspect is still being sought after a woman was attacked with pepper-spray on Wednesday evening.
-
Saanich union workers reach contract agreement with municipality
About 1,200 unionized workers in Saanich, B.C., have agreed on a new contract with the municipality, which will be in effect until the end of 2024.
-
'Everybody has less to give': Donations to Vancouver Island non-profits fall amid rising inflation
The rising cost of living is not only hitting households across Vancouver Island and the charities that feed people in need, it’s also taking a toll on the non-profit groups that make a difference in people’s lives.