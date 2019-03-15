As temperatures continue to warm up, this may be the last weekend to enjoy winter activities in Edmonton.

The city anticipates this will be the last weekend to skate, toboggan or use the ski trails at Hawrelak Park, Victoria Park and Rundle Park.

“Temperatures early next week are looking pretty high,” said Brian Turner, the City of Edmonton’s River Valley Parks & Facilities team leader.

“Conditions are starting to get a little soft and bumpy out here, so we just want people to be cautious when they’re skating.”

The Hawrelak Park Rink closed earlier than expected due to the warm weather, and the Ice Castles were already scheduled to close this Saturday for the rest of the winter.

Turner explained it is the sun’s angle at this time of the year, more so than the warmer temperatures, that affects the ice.

“Once it gets pretty high in the sky like this, it causes blistering of the ice … which is really what causes it to melt, more than temperatures do.”

The city expects its facilities will be “quite busy” due to the warm weather and last chance to go for a skate.

To make sure the ice is open before you go, check the City of Edmonton’s website.

If you are looking for a winter activity after this weekend, the Snow Valley Ski Club will remain open until April 9.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Sarah Plowman