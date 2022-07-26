Live updates: Pope Francis greets crowd, blesses babies at Commonwealth Stadium

Pope Francis waved at thousands of people and blessed babies on the Popemobile ahead of the open mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday.

The pontiff was driven around the stadium as he smiled and waved at the crowds, and kissed a few babies before mass began.

As crowds were smaller than expected, organizers closed Clarke Stadium, a smaller stadium located next to Commonwealth Stadium where the Popemobile was going to drive around and spectators were going to watch the mass on big screens.

Some attendees lined up outside Commonwealth as early as 5:45 a.m., well ahead of gates opening at 7:30 a.m.

The first group in line told CTV News they wanted to see the Pope "right away."

"We're so excited for this once-in-a-lifetime event," said Jeremy De Vega.

Paul Hison, from San Diego, added that he's really grateful to be in Edmonton for the Pope's visit.

Later on Tuesday, the pope will visit Lac Ste. Anne to participate in the community's annual pilgrimage.

If you are a former residential school survivor in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419. Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.