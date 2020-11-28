EDMONTON -- Members of the Riverbend Rocks and the Riverbend United Church came together on Saturday to pack food care packages for those in need.

The church normally holds a dinner for the needy, but because of the pandemic that won’t be possible this year, so the Soup for the Soul initiative was born.

Nearly 100 meals have been packed.

“The opportunity to come together in any way that we can to show our care, our love, our concern, for each other is so vital,” said volunteer Sheryl Bowhay.

An additional 35 care packages were given out to members of the church.