A lockdown that was prompted by an inmate's death at a central Alberta prison is over.

The lockdown was put in place on Aug. 4, following the death of a 42-year-old man who had been serving a nearly five-year-long sentence since March.

Officials said a search of the facility has been completed, and that operations and visitor schedules have gone back to normal.

In a statement, Correctional Service Canada added it is taking a stronger stance to prevent the entry of contraband.

There have been no updates on the circumstances of the inmate's death.

The Drumheller Institution is a medium-security unit located about 300 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.