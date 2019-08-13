Lockdown at Drumheller Institution ends
Drumheller Institution (File Photo)
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 11:07AM MDT
A lockdown that was prompted by an inmate's death at a central Alberta prison is over.
The lockdown was put in place on Aug. 4, following the death of a 42-year-old man who had been serving a nearly five-year-long sentence since March.
Officials said a search of the facility has been completed, and that operations and visitor schedules have gone back to normal.
In a statement, Correctional Service Canada added it is taking a stronger stance to prevent the entry of contraband.
There have been no updates on the circumstances of the inmate's death.
The Drumheller Institution is a medium-security unit located about 300 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.