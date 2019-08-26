Longest running exhibit at TWOSE set to close
Kelsey Dyer, CTV News Edmonton
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 11:44AM MDT
The longest running permanent exhibit at the Telus World of Science – Edmonton will close on Sept. 3.
The Body Fantastic in the Allard Family Gallery was opened almost 20 years ago and is the most popular gallery among visitors.
The closure is part of the upcoming Aurora Project, which will bring a new health gallery to the Telus World of Science – Edmonton in 2020.
The exhibit shows how bodies work using 3D models, hands-on learning and RoboThespian, a life-sized, interactive robot. Visitors can explore the senses, cells, the nervous system and more.