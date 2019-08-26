

Kelsey Dyer, CTV News Edmonton





The longest running permanent exhibit at the Telus World of Science – Edmonton will close on Sept. 3.

The Body Fantastic in the Allard Family Gallery was opened almost 20 years ago and is the most popular gallery among visitors.

The closure is part of the upcoming Aurora Project, which will bring a new health gallery to the Telus World of Science – Edmonton in 2020.

Our longest running current exhibition, The Body Fantastic, holds a special place for all our visitors. We are excited to bring an all new experience to life in 2020.



As The Body Fantastic is set to close September 3, What are your favourite memories?https://t.co/evH5aVZiWH pic.twitter.com/N5VEsG5yQ2 — #MyTWOSE (@TWoSEdm) August 21, 2019

The exhibit shows how bodies work using 3D models, hands-on learning and RoboThespian, a life-sized, interactive robot. Visitors can explore the senses, cells, the nervous system and more.