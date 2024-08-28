Lots of dog-paddling expected at Grosvenor outdoor pool on Monday

Dogs will get to mark the end of summer by making a splash at St. Albert's annual "pool pawty".

Before the Grosvenor outdoor pool closes for the season, people are invited to bring their dogs for a dip.

To take part, dog owners are required to make a financial donation to the Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS).

New or gently-used pet items will also be accepted. A wishlist of items can be found on the SCARS website.

There are also a few pool rules that must be followed.

Humans aren't allowed in the pool so dogs must be able to get in and out of the water themselves or with some help from their owners from the side of the pool.

Dogs must be supervised at all times and their owners urged to keep them from drinking the pool water.

Bowls with fresh water will be available.

Four-legged pool goers won't be allowed in the change rooms and should enter and leave the building through the back gate.

Owners must also pick up after their dogs.

The Grosvenor Dog Swim is happening Monday from noon to 2 p.m.