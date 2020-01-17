EDMONTON -- An Edmonton elementary school is under a hold and secure order after a man barricaded himself in a nearby building.

Students are currently being held in Lymburn School on 72 Avenue NW due to the incident.

Police asked motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area until further notice because they're dealing with "a barricaded male suspect at a nearby residence."

They were called to the home at around 3 p.m. for reports that a man attacked two other men with a knife.

The two other men exited the home and have since been treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were still negotiating with the man inside the home as of 5:10 p.m.

Edmonton Public School Board said kids will be held inside until officers give the all-clear.

Parents of affected children have been informed through the SchoolMessenger service.

