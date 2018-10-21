

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





If no agreement is made by Sunday night, unionized workers with Canada Post could begin rotating strikes shortly after midnight.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) filed a notice to strike last week after 10 months of negotiations to renew their collective agreements seemed to have failed. The union says if a deal isn't reached before 12:01 a.m. Monday there will be rotating strikes in Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor, Ont., and by 1:01 a.m. in Halifax.

The union says these rotating strikes will last for 24 hours.

A local union representative says they’re hopeful the rotating strike will minimize the impact of the postal disruption, while work is done to meet their demands.

"The fact they did not even touch these major demands over the weekend when we gave them a five day strike notice is pretty indicative of where they are,” said CUPW Edmonton Local President Nancy Dodsworth.

“I'm hoping that these rotating strikes will start putting pressure on the corporation to let them know that we are serious and we do need these issues resolved.”

If a strike takes place, Canada Post told the Canadian Press it would notify their customers of any disruptions to service and said postal delivery would continue with possible “minor delays” including delivery of legalized cannabis purchased online.

The union has committed itself to continue delivering pension and social assistance cheques, as it has done in the past.

The CUPW has about 50,000 members in Canada, including 42,000 in urban areas and 8,000 in rural or suburban areas.

With files from The Canadian Press