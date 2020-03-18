EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is teasing a "major economic announcement" in response to COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Premier Jason Kenney will be speaking in the legislature ahead of the 4:30 p.m. MST conference.

Kenney's government passed Budget 2020 with shortened debate on Tuesday.

Afterwards, he and Finance Minister Travis Toews said the government would soon be announcing measures "that provide assistance to, first, Albertans who are directly impacted by the economic challenges that we're facing today and in future days and weeks, but also to ensure we can assist businesses in managing again though this time of economic challenge."

We passed #ABBudget at 1am last night, ensuring the government is fully-funded to fight #COVID19AB.



Earlier Wednesday, Canada announced it'd be closing its border with the U.S. for non-essential travel and providing about $82 billion in direct aid and stimulus in response to the outbreak.

Alberta's COVID-19 update from health officials will begin after Kenney's remarks.