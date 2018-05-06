

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, fire crews responded to a grass fire on the west end of Millet.

Firefighters from Millet, Wetaskiwin, Leduc and Mulhurst Bay worked on multiple fronts as wind paired with dry grass and trees created some difficulty.

The head of the fire was stopped shortly after crews arrived and they contained it to several different areas, but continue to work to extinguish it completely.

A barn and six vehicles were destroyed by the blaze, but there were no injuries or homes lost. The cause is under investigation.

A nearby neighbor told CTV News the flames came within 150-yards of his house and he had hosed down his property and loaded up his pets in preparation for the fire to spread.

Crews remain on scene and officials say they plan on a long night.