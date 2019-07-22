Several Red Deer residents were told to leave their homes Monday morning after two vehicles were set ablaze in the Terrace Park neighbourhood.

RCMP and emergency services were called twice early Monday, once at 3:25 a.m. and again at 4:15 a.m.

Both times, callers reported vehicles on fire.

No injuries were reported.

A 43-year-old man is facing arson charges in relation to the incident.

RCMP and Red Deer Emergency Services continue to investigate.