

CTV News Edmonton





A man accused of stabbing an Edmonton police officer and going on a rampage in his van, striking four pedestrians, has chosen to represent himself in court.

A trial got underway Wednesday for Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who faces 11 charges in the Sept. 30, 2017 incident including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Const. Mike Chernyk was on-duty outside of an Edmonton Eskimos CFL game when he was struck by a vehicle, then stabbed repeatedly by the driver.

Later, a man driving a speeding rental cube van struck and injured four pedestrians.

Police said at the time they were investigating the attacks as a possible terrorist act, but no terrorism charges have ever been laid in the case.

As the trial began Wednesday, some were surprised to learn Sharif would be representing himself in court by way of a translator.

A lawyer has still been appointed not to represent Sharif, but to ensure he gets a fair trial.