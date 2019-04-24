Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man accused of wife’s murder in Grande Prairie County
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 10:46AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 24, 2019 11:07AM MDT
A man has been charged with murdering his wife after her body was found in northern Alberta Tuesday morning.
Merna Fiddler, 55, was found dead in a rural home near Bezanson, in Grande Prairie County.
Randy Stephen Fiddler, her 59-year-old husband, faces one charge of second-degree murder.
Police said he remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Grande Prairie on April 24.
Bezanson is about 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.