A man has been charged with murdering his wife after her body was found in northern Alberta Tuesday morning.

Merna Fiddler, 55, was found dead in a rural home near Bezanson, in Grande Prairie County.

Randy Stephen Fiddler, her 59-year-old husband, faces one charge of second-degree murder.

Police said he remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Grande Prairie on April 24.

Bezanson is about 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.