Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in Grande Prairie County Tuesday morning.

RCMP and emergency responders were called to a rural home near Bezanson, about 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, just after 9 a.m.

The body of the woman was found at the scene.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit North has taken over the investigation. Authorities said the scene was secure and there is no concern for public safety.