Man arrested after overnight west Edmonton shooting
Published Thursday, February 4, 2021 7:26AM MST Last Updated Thursday, February 4, 2021 8:50AM MST
Police responded to a report of an altercation between two men at a residence near area of 87 Avenue and 160 Street at around 2:40 a.m.
EDMONTON -- One man is in custody and another is in hospital after an early morning shooting in west Edmonton on Thursday morning.
A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound considered to be serious but not life-threatening.
Police say one man is in custody and charges are pending.