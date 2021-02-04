EDMONTON -- One man is in custody and another is in hospital after an early morning shooting in west Edmonton on Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of an altercation between two men at a residence near area of 87 Avenue and 160 Street at around 2:40 a.m.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound considered to be serious but not life-threatening.

Police say one man is in custody and charges are pending.