Man arrested after Sunday morning shelter in place order in Fort Saskatchewan

The man who prompted an emergency alert in Fort Saskatchewan Sunday was arrested a few hours later.

RCMP issued an emergency alert late Sunday morning about 32-year-old Trevor Chykerda, a dangerous person believed to be armed in the Pineview area.

He was wanted in connection to a firearms-related incident and was believed to be armed with two guns.

Around 1:15 p.m., officers gathered at a residential complex at 99 Avenue and Highway 15.

Residents in that area were told to stay inside, lock doors and windows and to not approach Chykerda if they do see him.

Just before 4 p.m., RCMP said Chykerda had been arrested "without incident."

A heavy police presence was expected to remain in the area for some time.