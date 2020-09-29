EDMONTON -- A man was robbed and assaulted on Tuesday morning in downtown Edmonton.

According to police, the 34-year-old was walking on the stairs between 104 Street and 105 Street north of 97 Avenue when he was attacked by two people.

Police are now searching for two people involved in the attack who reportedly fled towards Rossdale.

The man, who was cut on his head, flagged down a bus near Bellamy Hill to ask for help.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.