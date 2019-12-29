EDMONTON -- Charges have been laid against a man in connection with an armed bank robbery in Alix, Alta., Dec. 20.

The robber fled the ATB Financial branch on a snowmobile.

On Dec. 23, a man who was in custody at the Ponoka RCMP detachment on an unrelated investigation was identified as the suspect.

The following day a search warrant was executed on the suspect’s rural property east of Ponoka.

Police continued searching the home into Christmas Day, collecting enough evidence to link the suspect to the robbery.

Michael Allan Richter, 40, of Ponoka has been charged with 10 criminal offences including robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x2).

At the time of his arrest Richter was wanted on outstanding warrants for other matters.

Richter remains in custody and is set to appear in a Red Deer court on Jan. 2, 2020.