A 67-year-old man has been charged after a young girl reported an indecent act to police in Fort Saskatchewan.

On Aug. 20, RCMP were told the man exposed his genitals to a girl at James Mowat Park in July.

After investigating, David Frank Everitt was charged with committing an indecent act.

Police are still seeking help from a witness. They believe another man was at the park with his three grandchildren when the offence happened.

That witness has white hair and a white moustache, and his grandchildren were approximately nine, six and four years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP.

Everitt’s first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 12 in Fort Saskatchewan.