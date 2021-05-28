EDMONTON -- A Spruce Grove man is accused of sexual assault.

Eleazar Fronda, 40, was charged with sexual assault on March 22.

Mounties say they received a complaint earlier that month of "sexual offences that occurred between 2020 and 2021 at a Spruce Grove fast food restaurant."

Fronda was released and given a court date in Stony Plain on June 16.

Investigators said there could be other victims or witnesses, and asked anyone with information to call 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.