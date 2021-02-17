EDMONTON -- A Fort McMurray man has been charged after he allegedly threatened a Member of Parliament.

Wood Buffalo RCMP received a complaint from the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms, from the House of Commons, alleging threats were made against MP David Yurdiga.

Yurdiga is a Conservative MP and was elected to represent the riding of Fort McMurray-Cold Lake in the 42nd Canadian general election.

Fort McMurray RCMP's General Investigation Section investigated the allegations.

On Feb. 16, RCMP arrested Bradley Love for allegedly uttering threats and indecent communication.

The 62-year-old Fort McMurray man has been charged with:

Indecent telephone call with intent to alarm

Utter threats to cause death or bodily harm

Love was released until his court date at Fort McMurray Provincial Court on March 17.

RCMP say that Parliament Hill Security has also taken measures to ensure the safety of MP Yurdiga and his staff.