An 18-year-old man has been charged with uttering threats to a member of the United Conservative Party.

EPS were contacted after the man allegedly sent a threatening email to a party member.

"Due to the specific and violent nature of the threat, investigators took an 18-year-old into custody, without incident," EPS said in a news release.

Abdul Anas Habash was charged with uttering threats, and after a search warrant of his home, police determined there was no threat to the public.

In the same news release, EPS also mentioned it continues to investigate the letter received by a local mosque, but did not specify whether the two are connected.