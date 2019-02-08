Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man charged with uttering threats to UCP member
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 8:56PM MST
An 18-year-old man has been charged with uttering threats to a member of the United Conservative Party.
EPS were contacted after the man allegedly sent a threatening email to a party member.
"Due to the specific and violent nature of the threat, investigators took an 18-year-old into custody, without incident," EPS said in a news release.
Abdul Anas Habash was charged with uttering threats, and after a search warrant of his home, police determined there was no threat to the public.
In the same news release, EPS also mentioned it continues to investigate the letter received by a local mosque, but did not specify whether the two are connected.