A man is in police custody after Edmonton police received calls about a man covered in blood carrying a baby on Tuesday morning.

The call came in shortly after 7 a.m., and the reporter said he had two other small children with him as well.

Officers responded to 107 Avenue and 152 Street. When they arrived, bystanders had gotten the oldest child into a vehicle away from the man.

Police tried to get the man to surrender the two other children. He gave them the three-year-old child, but reportedly began to walk away with the baby.

Officers followed the man, who allegedly dropped the baby into the snow on the median on the road way. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

EMS examined the children on scene, and found that they were not injured, but the baby was only wearing a jacket and a diaper.

The man was also examined, and police say he had a cut on his hand, which was the source of the blood, and they believe he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The man has been charged with mischief over $5,000, obstruction, resisting arrest, three counts of abandoning a child, and three counts of causing a child to be in need of intervention.