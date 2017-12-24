Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man dead after 17-vehicle pileup near Fox Creek
RCMP said at least 17 vehicles are involved in a collision near Fox Creek on Saturday, December 23, 2017. Twitter.
Published Sunday, December 24, 2017 10:53AM MST
The RCMP is warning Albertans of poor driving conditions this weekend after a massive car pileup near Fox Creek resulted in the death of a man.
Fox Creek RCMP responded to a 17-vehicle pileup on Highway 43, 20 kilometres east of Fox Creek, at approximately 1 p.m.
A man succumbed to injuries sustained in this multi-vehicle collision, police said.
There was also a 15-vehicle pileup approximately one kilometre east of the initial collision shortly after, RCMP said.
The pileups resulted in “extremely” slow traffic, police said, and some vehicles ran out of gas while waiting for circulation to resume.
RCMP recommends motorists to slow down and drive only when necessary.