The RCMP is warning Albertans of poor driving conditions this weekend after a massive car pileup near Fox Creek resulted in the death of a man.

Fox Creek RCMP responded to a 17-vehicle pileup on Highway 43, 20 kilometres east of Fox Creek, at approximately 1 p.m.

A man succumbed to injuries sustained in this multi-vehicle collision, police said.

There was also a 15-vehicle pileup approximately one kilometre east of the initial collision shortly after, RCMP said.

The pileups resulted in “extremely” slow traffic, police said, and some vehicles ran out of gas while waiting for circulation to resume.

RCMP recommends motorists to slow down and drive only when necessary.