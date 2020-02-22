Man dead after shooting at Lloydminster bar
Published Saturday, February 22, 2020 12:28PM MST Last Updated Saturday, February 22, 2020 12:50PM MST
EDMONTON -- One man is dead after a shooting at a bar in Lloydminster.
Police released the scene Saturday afternoon after being called to the bar on 50th Avenue and 49th Street at approximately 7 p.m. Friday night.
A man was taken to hospital with injuries and later died.
An autopsy is scheduled at the Office of the Chief Coroner in Saskatoon for Feb. 24.
RCMP continue to investigate.