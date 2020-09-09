EDMONTON -- A man was arrested after driving away from police in a stolen vehicle, crashing into a home east of Morinville and then running away from officers, according to police.

Early Tuesday morning Morinville RCMP say they were investigating a possible impaired driver near Gibbons. Police say the car had a stolen licence plate on the vehicle.

Morinville RCMP say they were able to locate the “erratically driven” vehicle with public help.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle they say it drove away, and due to public safety reasons police say they deactivated their emergency equipment.

Police say approximately 11 kilometres later, the vehicle went off the road at a high speed and crashed into a residence on Highway 642 east of Morinville. The crash caused significant damage to the vehicle and the home.

Despite the crash, RCMP say the driver ran away.

Police say they called in RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services, who located the man crawling through a barley field attempting to get away.

Bradley Furness, 38, was arrested, and police say the vehicle he was driving was stolen as well.

Furness is charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000, possession of stolen property not exceeding $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, breach of a release order for being behind the wheel of a motor vehicle without the registered owner present, and breach of probation.

Furness was also arrested on 18 outstanding charges for several warrants, said police.

He was remanded into custody and will appear in Morinville Provincial Court on Sept. 10.