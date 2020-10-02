EDMONTON -- The manager of a north Edmonton business was sliced with a knife during an altercation Friday morning.

A man acting disruptively went into a business in the area of 135 Avenue and 97 Street and was asked to leave, the Edmonton Police Service said.

There was an altercation and the manager of the business was sliced with a knife, police said.

The man fled and the manager was treated for minor injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.