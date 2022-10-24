Man guilty in gas-and-dash death has day parole removed

A Spruce Grove man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a gas station owner has had his day parole revoked.

Mitchell Robert Sydlowski was sentenced to seven years in prison in September 2020.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Ki Yun Jo, 54, was killed outside Jo’s Fas Gas Station in Thorsby on Oct. 6, 2017, when Sydlowski sped off in a stolen cube van without paying for $198 in gas.

He was charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He was granted day parole for six months on March 31 while he stayed at a community-based residential facility. He was not to consume drugs or alcohol, drive, or contact the victim’s family, and had to participate in the residential treatment program at his facility.

On Oct. 18, the Parole Board of Canada revoked Sydlowski’s day parole, finding that Sydlowski initially attended treatment and maintained a positive attitude, but his behaviour deteriorated to the point where he was observed being aggressive toward another resident at the facility, allegedly to obtain clean urine.

“It is the Board's opinion that you will present an undue risk to society if released on day parole and that your release will not contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law–abiding citizen,” the board wrote in its decision.

“You failed to complete the treatment that was necessary to ensure your sobriety. Therefore your day parole is revoked.”

With files from The Canadian Press.